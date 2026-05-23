Bhagyashree 'beats the heat' with a romantic performance in Kashmir

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree declared through her latest social media post that all she wants in this scorching heat is the snowy mountains of Kashmir.

On Saturday, the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress took to her official Instagram handle and published a video of herself grooving on a romantic track with her husband, Himalaya Dassani.

She was seen tapping a foot on the "Oh Mere Sona" song amidst the backdrop of a snow-clad landscape, most likely in Kashmir.

Towards the end of the clip, we also see her husband joining her for the lovely performance.

"Garmi itni hein ki baas ab Kashmir chahiye! I need snow. Don't you? (sic)," Bhagyashree captioned the post.

Work-wise, Bhagyashree was recently seen playing Jijau in the biographical drama "Raja Shivaji".

Talking about the project, she expressed her gratitude to Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh for bringing the film to life.

“Thanks to them for bringing this story to life," she added.

Speaking about her role as Jijau, Bhagyashree described it as a humbling experience.

“I am extremely humbled to play Jijau. She is not just a mother; she was the strength, the mountain, and the solid foundation that shaped her children,” she shared.

Meanwhile, during the trailer launch event of "Raja Shivaji", Bhagyashree had shared an adorable moment between Genelia and Riteish on the set.

She revealed that once Riteish was so busy with work that he did not even get the time to have dinner, and a concerned Genelia was running behind him with a plate full of food, urging him to have something.

Talking about the cute incident, Bhagyashree said, "I remember one scene. Like Jijabai (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja's mother) used to feed Shivaji Raje, the director (Riteish) was so busy that it was late at night, and we had all eaten, but he was busy setting up the shots. So our producer (Genelia) was going behind him with a plate of roti and vegetables, asking him to eat one bite. So that's what love is."

--IANS

pm/