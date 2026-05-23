May 23, 2026 2:13 PM हिंदी

UNICEF raises alarm over rising violence against children in Bangladesh

UNICEF raises alarm over rising violence against children in Bangladesh

Dhaka, May 23 (IANS) The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) expressed grave concern over the recent surge in brutal violence against children reported across Bangladesh, including the rape and killing of girls and boys in places meant to ensure their safety.

Stressing that “brutality against children must stop”, Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh, said that the growing number of reports of brutal and sexual violence against women and children across the country in 2026 underscored the urgent need to strengthen child and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention measures nationwide.

“The culture of impunity enjoyed by perpetrators must end, and the gaps in prevention, reporting, institutional safeguarding, child-friendly police and justice, community protection and social services must be addressed. There is also a need for psychosocial support for the women and children, with far stronger accountability of schools, madrasas, workplaces, neighbourhoods and care settings,” read a statement issued by Flowers.

"Violence spreads when communities stay silent. UNICEF appeals for children, women, families and community members to report violence, abuse or exploitation through available protection services, including Child Helpline 1098, which provides support and referral services for children in need of assistance,” she added.

According to Flowers, women and children subjected to abuse deserve to have their dignity respected and their rights protected. She said that the sharing of photos, videos or identifying personal details amounts to further abuse of the victims.

“All who share and reshare are adding to the trauma of survivors, the trauma of families, and the disrespect of the victim,” she added.

UNICEF appealed to the public, media outlets and social media users to respect the rights of the victims and their families by refraining from sharing such content. Instead, it urged people to raise their voices for stronger protection systems and an end to the impunity of perpetrators.

"Every child has the right to protection everywhere, in communities, schools, at home, and even in how their stories and images are treated in public spaces,” Flowers noted.

--IANS

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