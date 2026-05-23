Harshvardhan Rane's tip on muscle building: ‘Mangoes choona allowed nahi hai’

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane shared his mantra for building muscle, which includes exercise, food, proper recovery, and the most important tip, “even touching mangoes is not allowed.”

Harshvardhan shared a string of videos and pictures of himself lying down on massage bed as he took some red light therapy. The background had several Alphonso mangoes kept besides him.

For the caption, Harshvardhan wrote: “The 3 important things to build muscle. 1. Kasrat (exercise) 2. Khaana (food) 3. Recovery (red light).… mangoes choona bhi allowed nahi hai (even touching mangoes is not allowed.)”

Harshvardhan is gearing up for his upcoming film Force 3. It was last month, when the makers of “Force 3” announced that the film had been locked for a May 19, 2027, release. It also stars John Abraham and Tanya Maniktala.

The makers also shared that the three stars are deep into the shoot for the first schedule of the third installment of “Force”.

“Force” first released in 2011. The action thriller film was directed by Nishikant Kamat. It was a remake of 2003 Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha. The film stars John Abraham, Genelia D'Souza, Vidyut Jammwal, Raj Babbar, Mukesh Rishi and Mohnish Bahl.

Force 2 was released in 2016. It featured John alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Sonakshi Sinha.

The actor, who made his debut in cinema in 2016 with Sanam Teri Kasam, was last seen on screen in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat directed by Milap Zaveri. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa.

The film follows a powerful politician who falls for a strong-willed superstar, their passionate romance quickly spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, pride and heartbreak.

Harshavardhan started his career with a small stint on television, in Left Right Left. He then appeared in successful Telugu films, including Naa Ishtam, Avunu, Prema Ishq Kaadhal and Anaamika.

--IANS

dc/