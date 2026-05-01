Suvinder Vicky: Proving myself in my profession is glory

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actor Suvinder Vicky, who is basking in the success of his latest release “Dhurandhar-The Revenge”, has explained what “Glory” means to him and said that it is proving himself in his profession.

Asked how he would define Glory, Suvinder, who shot to fame with “Kohrra” in 2023 and then gained popularity for playing Brigadier Jehangir in “Dhurandhar-The Revenge” told IANS: “First of all, I got glory (with my work) that’s glory (for me).”

He added: “The biggest thing is to do a good job, prove yourself as an actor, work with good directors, and work on a good script. All this is because it’s the profession, and proving yourself in that profession, I think, for me, that’s glory.”

It was in 1995 when Suvinder stepped into the world of acting with “Full Tension”, a TV series on DD National. He was then seen working in the theater and Punjabi cinema.

He first gained recognition with his role in CAT, a crime thriller starring Randeep Hooda, Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Danish Sood, Jaipreet Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, KP Singh, and Kavya Thapar. He then shot to fame with Kohrra.

Suvinder’s latest offering is Glory, set against the gritty, high-stakes world of boxing. The series dives into the brutal ecosystem and opens with the mysterious death of Nihal Singh, India’s hope for an Olympic boxing medal.

The series also stars Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma and Kashmira Pardeshi.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, and produced by Mohit Shah and Anshuman under the Atomic Films banner, the series is written by Anshuman, Ahuja, and Vaibhav Vishal, and directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma.

‘Glory’ is set to stream on Netflix on May 1.

--IANS

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