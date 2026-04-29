Suvinder Vicky on Brigadier Jehangir memes: I’m enjoying it

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) He made his debut in 1995 with the show “Full Tension.” Still, he rose to fame with his work in ‘Kohrra’, and his popularity skyrocketed after playing the wheelchair-bound, acid-mouthed Brigadier Jahangir in ‘Dhurandhar 2’. Actor Suvinder Vicky is currently enjoying every bit of his success, with the memes adding a cherry on top.

Asked how he is taking the meme-fest on Brigadier Jahangir on social media, Suvinder told IANS: “No, we enjoy it. I mean, I’ve just started, basically, after 22–23, and I’m enjoying it.”

He says that the pop culture references and memes feel like an addition to the success he has achieved after years.

“So now, with success, it feels like an addition, something different. I mean, I’m starting to enjoy it more. I’m starting to get a good feeling from within that, okay, people like your character’s role,” said the actor, who played the father of actor Arjun Rampal’s character Major Iqbal.

“They see it as a series, or a film, but when there are different kinds of memes about it, like this one, ‘my father is good,’ right? So, ‘my father is good’, that’s a different kind of fun. So, it’s okay with kids; other than that, it’s a bit of a family game.”

Talking about Dhurandhar-The Revenge, it stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor.

Dhurandhar is a duology. Its first instalment was based on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge traces the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats.

Suvinder will next be seen as a formidable coach in the upcoming thriller Glory, which is set against the gritty, high-stakes world of boxing, the series dives into the brutal ecosystem, and opens with the mysterious death of Nihal Singh, India’s hope for an Olympic boxing medal.

The series also stars Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma and Kashmira Pardeshi.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, and produced by Mohit Shah and Anshuman under the Atomic Films banner, the series is written by Anshuman, Ahuja, and Vaibhav Vishal, and directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma.

‘Glory’ is set to stream on Netflix on May 1.

--IANS

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