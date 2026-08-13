Sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan need more than abscence of conflict: UNAMA

Kabul, Aug 13 (IANS) Noting that Afghanistan has experienced a period of improved security, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Thursday said that sustainable peace and prosperity need more than just an absence of conflict.

The statement came as its been almost five years since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan. UNAMA also called on ‘de facto’ authorities to take steps that could contribute to lasting stability for the people of Afghanistan.

“A reduction in conflict has brought tangible benefits for many Afghans and created opportunities to focus on recovery, development and regional economic cooperation, with positive steps taken including a ban on opium poppy cultivation,” read the statement.

However, it also highlighted the challenges, especially restrictions on women and girls and concerns about terrorism, saying that they are impeding Afghanistan’s path towards post-conflict recovery.

“The last five years have shown that Afghans deeply value peace and stability after decades of war,” said Georgette Gagnon, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Officer-in-Charge of UNAMA.

“But sustainable peace and prosperity require more than just an absence of conflict. Afghanistan’s future depends on building a society in which the rights and potential of all Afghans are realised, and institutions are responsive and accountable,” Gagnon said.

Meanwhile, a monitoring team of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has warned that Afghanistan’s neighbours and Central Asia continue to face a persistent threat from the terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan, local media reported on Thursday.

“The Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which tracks threats linked to ISIL, al-Qaeda and associated groups, has reported that the regional terrorist threat remains complex and adaptable. The team’s mandate includes assessing the changing threat posed by terrorist groups in Afghanistan and beyond,” Afghanistan-based Khamaa Press reported.

“According to the latest findings cited in the report, Taliban operations have inflicted significant losses on ISIL-K, but have not eliminated the group. ISIL-K attacks inside Afghanistan have declined, while its activity in Pakistan has increased, suggesting that the group has adapted to counter-terrorism pressure,” it added.

–IANS

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