Kangana Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' pays a stirring ode to our unseen heroes

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) The makers of Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata" dropped a powerful motion poster from the drama on Thursday.

Titled "The Unseen Heroes", the poster is a tribute to the unsung heroes of the country, who are always around us but are rarely acknowledged. It goes on to honour the nurses, ward boys, cleaners, lift operators, security staff, and administrators, who showed immense courage during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Shedding light on her next, Kangana said, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a salutation to those invisible souls who, when pushed into crisis, rise to stand as the ultimate shield of humanity and harmony. When disaster strikes, our collective instinct is to look toward armed uniforms or state authorities for salvation. But this film tributes the uniforms nobody notices until the world is burning—the blood-stained aprons, the sterile hospital scrubs, the frayed civilian clothes. True courage does not wait for a badge, permission, or the promise of a medal."

Talking about the motion poster, the 'Queen' actress went on to add, "Every single frame of this motion poster compels us to look into the eyes of people who surrendered everything they had without ever demanding an audience. I feel a profound honour in being part of a film that carries their truth to the world."

The writer and director, Manoj Tapadia, shared, "In contemporary cinema, the easiest thing to capture on camera is the explosive loudness of the gunfire, the destruction, and the panic. From day one, I challenged our creative team to capture something infinitely more complex: the silence of bravery. We wanted to document that microscopic, split-second window where a common civilian looks at mortal danger, subdues their own survival instinct, and decides to become a human shield."

Along with Kangana, the ensemble cast of the project includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan in key roles, along with others.

Produced by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations, in collaboration with Eunoia Films LLP, and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata" is set for a theatrical release on June 12.

--IANS

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