Engineering exports rise nearly 9 pc to $10.4 bn in April despite West Asia disruptions

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) India’s engineering goods exports maintained their growth momentum at the start of FY2026-27, rising despite logistical and production disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, as per industry data released on Thursday.

As per EEPC India, engineering exports increased 8.78 per cent year-on-year to $10.35 billion in April 2026, compared with $9.52 billion in the same month last year.

The growth was primarily driven by strong performance across key product segments, including aluminium and related products, which recorded a 38 per cent rise, while copper and related products surged 80 per cent during the month.

Exports of electric machinery and equipment increased 9.5 per cent, while shipments of two- and three-wheelers rose 36 per cent. Auto components and parts exports also registered a growth of 7.2 per cent.

Of the 34 engineering product panels, 28 recorded year-on-year export growth during April.

Commenting on the performance, EEPC India Chairman Pankaj Chadha said export growth was visible across most sectors and regions despite geopolitical disruptions.

He noted that exports to the West Asia and North Africa (WANA) region remained under pressure due to ongoing regional conflicts, although shipments to Oman increased, supported partly by the recently signed India-Oman trade agreement.

According to Chadha, India has signed multiple free trade agreements with major partners, but industry and policymakers need to address market access challenges to fully benefit from these arrangements.

He also highlighted concerns around rising protectionism and stressed the need for government, industry and Indian missions overseas to work together to tackle non-tariff barriers affecting exports.

Engineering exports to major destinations, including the US, UK and Germany, remained positive during April.

However, shipments to the UAE, Singapore and Saudi Arabia declined during the period.

Exports of engineering goods to China surged 81.7 per cent year-on-year to $301.08 million in April.

Region-wise, North America and the European Union recorded growth of 7.1 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

However, exports to WANA and ASEAN markets continued to remain weak due to lower demand and weaker automobile and component shipments.

According to government estimates, engineering goods accounted for 23.8 per cent of India’s total merchandise exports in April 2026, slightly lower than 24.9 per cent in the same month last year.

--IANS

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