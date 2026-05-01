May 01, 2026 7:13 PM हिंदी

Sussanne Khan welcomes son Hridaan to adulthood: Spread goodness & individuality

Sussanne Khan welcomes son Hridaan to adulthood: Spread goodness & individuality

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Interior designer and Hrithik Roshan's Sussanne Khan penned an emotional birthday note for her son Hridaan Roshan as he turned 18, and officially welcomed him into adulthood.

Sharing a heartwarming video montage featuring Hrehaan’s childhood memories, family moments, travel clips, and glimpses from his growing-up years to the present day, Sussanne penned a beautiful and emotional note.

She wrote, “You’ve got the most Unbelievable Bright Heart that I have ever seen.. what you see through your lens is so UNIQUE.. Happy happiest 18th birthday my Hridaan Jaaaan... see the world through your lens... and I know you will add your magic to it... wherever you go. WELCOME to Adulthood.. from here to beyond Time.. spread your goodness and individuality... Near or Far I am always with you relentlessly... love you beyond words.. and so so proud to be your mama..”

Earlier, Sussanne Khan had also wished her older son on account of his 20th birthday on the 28th of March.

She had poured her heart out in a deeply emotional birthday post for her elder son Hrehaan Roshan as well as when he turned 20.

For the uninitiated, Hridaan is the elder son of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan and Hrehaan is the younger one.

Hrithik and Sussanne had got married in 2000 and after 14 years of marital bliss, the couple separated in 2014.

Despite parting ways as a couple, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to co-parent their sons and are often seen coming together for family celebrations and vacations.

Both Hrithik and Sussanne have found love in their respective lives. Hrithik is currently dating actress Saba Azad and Sussanne is dating actor Arslan Goni.

–IANS

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Sussanne Khan welcomes son Hridaan to adulthood: Spread goodness & individuality

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