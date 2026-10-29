Susmita Mukherjee revisits fond memory with late Nana Patekar: Time we could never return to

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Veteran actress Susmita Mukherjee revisited a fond memory with late Nana Patekar in a nostalgic social media post.

On Thursday, she shared some pictures from the birthday celebration of actress Deepti Naval in 1991, where Nana Patekar was also present.

Reflecting on the good old times, she wrote, "These photographs were taken on my friend Deepti’s birthday, on the 3rd of February, 1991. Just the four of us. Wine, music, laughter, and even a piano. A little world of our own, untouched by the complexities of life that lay ahead. (sic)."

Remembering Nana Patekar, Susmita shared, "We mourned not just the person we had lost, but also the absence of what once was — the moments, the togetherness, the innocence, and a time we could never return to."

She further noted that life is extremely unpredictable and hence it is crucial to value each other and express ourselves fully.

Susmita's emotional tribute for the veteran actor further read, "And so, we continue our journey on this eternal train of life. Perhaps we now hold each other a little more fiercely, cry a little more freely, and embrace each other with a deeper sense of wonder and gratitude. Because somewhere along the journey, we learn that life is unpredictable, forever changing, forever moving. People come, people leave, memories fade and then, sometimes, a few photographs bring it all back."

Towards the end of her post, she urged all to cherish every moment of this beautiful, bittersweet journey called life.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on 8 October 2026 in Dona Paula, Goa at the age of 75. The veteran actor suffered a cardiac arrest and was reportedly found unconscious at his home and was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him through CPR. Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje in Pune.

Susmita shared screen space with Nana Patekar in 'Ghar Jamai (1992)' and 'Parmatma (1994)'.

--IANS

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