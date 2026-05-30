Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee makes a funny confession about mom's iconic song ‘Just Chill’ featuring Salman Khan

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Bollywood star Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen, on Friday night made a hilarious confession involving one of her mother's most popular Bollywood songs.

Sharing a selfie on her social media account, Renee revealed that for a large part of her life she believed the lyrics of the hit track ‘Just Chill’ were "just cheew cheew, just cheew."

"For a large part of life, I thought it was 'just cheew cheew, just cheew'," Renee wrote, adding monkey-covering-eyes and crying emoticons.

Renee, for the uninitiated, is the elder daughter of Sushmita Sen, who adopted her in 2000. The actress was just 24 when she took the life-changing decision to become a single mother.

Over the years, Sushmita has often spoken about how motherhood became her greatest adventure and one of the most rewarding journeys of her life.

She later adopted her second daughter, Alisah, in 2010.

Talking about the song ‘Just Chill’, it featured in the 2005 comedy ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’ and was sung by Sonu Nigam, Jayesh Gandhi and Amrita Kak.

The peppy number featured Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif and Sohail Khan. Apart from its catchy hook step and beats, the song is also remembered for Sushmita's glamourous appearance. Her elegant saree looks from the film became a style statement

Talking about Sushmita Sen, the actress, in 1994, created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. She later went on to build a successful acting career with films such as ‘Biwi No.1’ ‘Aankhen’, ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?.’

In recent years, she has earned critical acclaim for her performances in ‘Aarya’ and ‘Taali’.

–IANS

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