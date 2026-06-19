Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' turns 6, director says 'Salute to all the strong women'

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) As Sushmita Sen's action-packed web series "Aarya" clocked 6 years of release on Friday, director Ram Madhvani dropped a gratitude note on social media.

In his post, he said that "Aarya" shared the tale of unordinary courage with ordinary people.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ram Madhvani shared a heartfelt note that read, "Dear Aarya Season 1, Six years ago, you entered our lives and changed us forever. What began as a story became a journey. A journey that taught us about resilience, courage, family, loss, and the extraordinary strength that often lies hidden within ordinary people (sic)."

"You reminded me that vulnerability can be powerful, that compassion can coexist with strength, and that the most meaningful stories are the ones that reflect our shared humanity", he went on to add.

Ram Madhvani further recalled how "Aarya" was selected as the International Emmy-nominated series for 'Best Drama Series'.

He went on to pen, "From touching hearts across the world to becoming an International Emmy-nominated series for Best Drama Series, your journey exceeded anything we could have imagined."

The director thanked the makers, Sushmita, the other cast and crew for making it possible to bring the story to life.

"None of this would have been possible without @jiohotstar, @EndemolShineInd, the incredible cast headed by @Sushmitasen47, crew, writers, technicians, producers, and every single person who poured their heart into bringing this world to life. Thank you for your trust, your talent, and your belief in the story. Salute to all the strong women that surround us", he added.

At the end, he showed his gratitude to the audience for showering so much love on "Aarya"

"And to the audience, thank you for embracing Aarya and making her a part of your lives. Every conversation, every message, every moment of connection made this journey truly special. Looking back today, I feel nothing but gratitude," Ram Madhvani signed off.

--IANS

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