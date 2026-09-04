Sushmita Sen pens heartfelt birthday wish for daughter Renee: ‘Thank You for making me a mother’

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen celebrated her daughter Renee Sen’s birthday with a heartfelt note on social media.

Calling Renee her “first love,” the ‘Biwi No.1’ actress expressed her love and pride while reflecting on the joy of becoming a mother. Sharing her wishes, Sushmita wrote, “Happpyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47 Thank you for making me a Mother…proudly YOUR Mother You truly are a Miracle…the affectionate, loving & beautiful kind!!! You carry with you God’s choicest blessings…and a Mother who has Always Got You May you live your dreams, be kind to yourself & others…And may your joie de vivre touch innumerable lives along the way!!!”

“Keep singing, dancing & most importantly, preparing, for what your destiny holds…magical year awaits!!! #pantheryearishere @alisahsen_ & I love you beyond…. and…uffff you’re beautiful!!! #duggadugga Shona. Maa.” The carousel of photos features solo pictures of Renee, along with glimpses from her vacations with mother Sushmita Sen. The post also includes cherished throwback moments from Sushmita’s journey as a mother, featuring memories with her daughters, Renee and Alisah Sen.

Sushmita has often spoken about her journey as a mother and the special bond she shares with Renee and Alisah.

The ‘Main Hoon Na’ actress is a proud mother to two adopted daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. She welcomed Renee into her family in 2000 and later adopted Alisah in 2010, raising both daughters as a single mother.

Renee, who was born in 1999, was adopted by Sushmita when the actress was 24 years old. Sushmita later welcomed her younger daughter Alisah into the family in 2010.

Over the years, Sushmita has often shared glimpses of her close bond with Renee and Alisah on social media, offering a look at their family celebrations, vacations and special milestones.

--IANS

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