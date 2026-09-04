Tata Chemicals says Kenya unit compliant after President Ruto orders operations halt; stock slips over 2 pc

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Tata Chemicals said on Friday that its Kenya subsidiary -- Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (TCML) -- was fully compliant with regulatory requirements and was awaiting the government's review of documents it had submitted as a dispute over the unit's operations escalates.

Tata Chemicals said it had received an official communication from Kenya's Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs dated July 28.

The company's statement came after Kenyan President William Ruto ordered the company to stop its operations in the country, saying its activities had failed to benefit Kenya.

"On August 11, 2026, Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited submitted all the required information, reports and documentation and TCML is fully compliant with the regulatory requirements," the company said.

The subsidiary had provided a comprehensive response to the matters raised by the ministry, including information on its compliance with applicable regulations, Tata Chemicals said.

"TCML ... awaits the Ministry's review of our submissions and its further direction," it said.

TCML operates Tata Chemicals' Magadi soda ash business in Kenya's Kajiado County. Tata Chemicals acquired the Magadi plant in 2005 and said the business has since played an important role in the Kenyan economy.

"We respect the authority of the Government of Kenya and remain committed to constructive engagement through the appropriate legal and regulatory channels to resolve the outstanding matters," the company said.

Tata Chemicals said its priority remained the well-being of its employees, the Magadi community and other stakeholders in Kenya, as well as the country's continued economic development.

Shares of Tata Chemicals on Friday traded lower with declining as much as 2.77 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 624.15 on the BSE by 1:15 pm. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,026 and a 52-week low of Rs 581.30, according to the exchange.

--IANS

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