Rajveer Singh and Aaradhana Sharma reveal what drew them to microdrama ‘Adhura Ishq’

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actors Rajveer Singh and Aaradhana Sharma are set to explore a new-age storytelling format with the microdrama “Adhura Ishq.”

The actors opened up about the project and revealed what drew them to the emotionally driven story, offering insights into why they felt the series was worth taking up. Speaking about his microdrama debut, Rajveer said, “What I find exciting about microdrama is the way it combines the immediacy of short-form storytelling with the emotional depth of a continuing drama. The Dailies format adds another dimension, allowing audiences to return to the characters every day and become part of their journey.”

“As an actor, that creates an opportunity to build a deeper emotional connection over time. Aryan goes through a significant transformation as his circumstances change, and I enjoyed discovering those layers within the pace of the format. I am looking forward to seeing how audiences connect with him and follow his journey.”

Aaraddhana Sharma, who plays Meera, said, “I really enjoyed discovering the microdrama format through Adhura Ishq, especially its Dailies approach. There is something very engaging about telling a story in quick episodes and giving audiences a reason to return every day. It allows the relationship between the audience and the characters to grow organically as the story evolves.”

“Meera has many different shades, shaped by her aspirations, relationships, and circumstances, and the daily format gave me the opportunity to explore those emotions gradually. That daily connection is one of the most exciting aspects of the format, and I am looking forward to seeing how audiences experience Meera’s journey.”

In “Adhura Ishq,” Rajveer Singh plays Aryan Kapoor, an honest government civil engineer leading a simple life with his wife Meera, played by Aaraddhana Sharma. The series also features Roneisha Sharma as Aryan’s daughter Riddhi, along with Shraddha Singh, Raghav Binani, Trishna, Prarthana, and Bindhya.

“Adhura Ishq” is streaming on Story TV, with a new episode releasing every day on the Story TV Dailies section of the app.

Their lives begin to change when they cross paths with Vikram Malhotra, played by Ankit Raj, a billionaire industrialist whose wealth and influence begin to alter the dynamics of their marriage. As ambition, aspirations and relationships collide, Aryan and Meera are forced to confront questions of love, self-worth and what it means to build a life together.

The series also features Roneisha Sharma as Aryan’s daughter Riddhi, along with Shraddha Singh, Raghav Binani, Trishna, Prarthana and Bindhya.

Adhura Ishq is now streaming on Story TV, with a new episode releasing every day on the Story TV Dailies section of the app.

--IANS

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