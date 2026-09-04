'Good things happen when you work hard': Issy Wong on maiden 5-wicket haul

Derby, Sep 4 (IANS) England fast bowler Issy Wong believes she is growing in confidence after producing the best performance of her short international career with a maiden five-wicket haul in the second ODI against Ireland.

Wong returned figures of 5-33 at the County Ground in Derby on Thursday to earn the Player of the Match award as England defeated Ireland by six wickets and sealed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

For the 24-year-old, the performance was a significant milestone after a difficult start to her international career. Wong made her England debut in 2022 but had to spend long periods waiting for opportunities, with Thursday’s match only her sixth ODI appearance.

Reflecting on her breakthrough performance, Wong said the hard work behind the scenes was finally beginning to show.

“The journey’s quite short, I guess, but it feels like behind the scenes there’s a lot of that and a lot of work, so it’s really pleasing,” Wong said.

“I feel like I’ve come on a lot, and it feels like I’ve worked quite hard, and I guess when you work hard, then good things happen.”

Wong also admitted that representing England and producing a match-winning performance made the occasion particularly special.

“Any time you get to represent England is a really proud feeling, and any time you do well in a cricket match is also a proud feeling, so to put the two together probably for the first time in my international career, if I’m being honest with myself, is really nice,” she said.

Wong has been given an extended opportunity in the series, with first-choice seamer Lauren Bell rested, while England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt remains sidelined with a calf problem.

However, Wong credited Bell for playing an important role in her recent development. The two pacers recently played together for Southern Brave during The Hundred, while Wong has also worked closely with Lauren Filer and Ryana MacDonald-Gay.

“It feels like we’ve worked together quite a lot in various different places, and it’s been really cool for us to go out and showcase how far it feels like we’ve come,” Wong said.

“Lauren Bell has been brilliant at really passing on her knowledge. She’s obviously played a lot more games than the three of us, and certainly for me and Filer to be able to spend the international summer working really closely, it feels like the three of us got to know each other really well,” she added.

Wong said her time alongside Bell at Southern Brave had further helped her development.

“Then I was fortunate enough to play with Belly at the Brave, and I feel like we kept information sharing, so it’s more, it feels like cashing in on some of that experience that she’s passed on to us rather than jumping in her grave,” she added.

England will look to complete a series sweep when the teams meet in the third and final ODI in Worcester on September 6.

--IANS

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