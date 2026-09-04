Nandita Das: Gloria Steinem’s passing feels like the end of an era!

Chennai, Sep 4 (IANS) Well known director, actor, writer and producer Nandita Das has paid a glowing tribute to feminist icon Gloria Steinem, saying her passing away felt like the end of an era.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a heartfelt tribute to the women's rights activist, Nandita Das wrote, "Gloria Steinem’s passing feels like the end of an era. Long before feminism became part of everyday conversation, Gloria, as a journalist, writer and activist, was asking uncomfortable questions, challenging power, and insisting that women deserve to be heard, respected and treated as equals."

Nandita observed that Gloria Steinem had changed the conversation for generations.

She further wrote,"I first met Gloria almost two decades ago. Then cut to, two years ago, I had the privilege of spending an evening with her at my dear friend @dr.azraraza’s home in New York, where I always stay when I’m in the city. It was for Ruchira Gupta, author and activist’s book that I was summoned to read!"

"I got to tell Gloria - You are one of my heroes. You have opened so many doors for us women…," she said and added, "It was a rare opportunity to be with an icon I grew up admiring. She was warm, sharp, thoughtful, utterly unpretentious, and as interested in listening as in speaking. To be heard by her was a gift in itself."

Stating that many may not know that India held a special place in Gloria Steinem's life, Nandita Das pointed out that in her twenties, Gloria spent nearly two years in the country, travelling, observing and learning from grassroots movements.

"She often said those years shaped the way she saw the world," Nandita recalled and said that she had always believed that there was no greater learning than immersing oneself in unfamiliar places, people and experiences, allowing them to teach oneself.

Nandita concluded her note saying, Gloria Steinem lived a purposeful life for 92 years and that she helped people believe that another world was possible. "Rest in knowing you made a difference. Thank you, Gloria," she said.

--IANS

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