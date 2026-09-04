'Love the person you have become': Yuvraj's wishes for 'Sir Abhishek' on his birthday

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Friday shared special wishes to his mentee Abhishek Sharma on his 26th birthday.

Yuvraj has been a mentor to Abhishek, helping in his rise to international cricket as he became the No.1 T20I batter and reinvented the T20I batting template for India.

Sharing a cheeky video, Yuvraj wished Abhishek in the caption on his cakeday. "Sir Abhishek, it's your birthday. What an auspicious day. Love the person you have become - sharing and caring for those around you, and a leader! Always learning from your failures and willing to put in more hard work each time! Wishing you a year of runs and tons! Lots of love always," Yuvraj wrote on Instagram.

He shared a humorous video with Abhishek, where he can be seen asking the youngster not to play rash shots and making him do sit-ups for his errors. "Bol mai pehli ball te lappa nahi maaranga," Yuvraj can be heard saying as Abhishek holds his ears in sit-ups. "Mai pehli ball te lift nahi maranga," Abhishek replied.

The video further pictured the close bond between the two, with some light-hearted digs from Yuvraj. It also films Yuvraj, Abhishek and Sanju Samson attending the Wimbledon event from the stands. "Kya chahiye aapko?" Yuvraj asked Abhishek in the video shared as the trio watched the SW19. "Aapka Aashirwaad," Abhishek said, as Yuvi replied, "Always".

Abhishek has tasted success at the international level and has become a fearsome T20I batter. He has two centuries with 11 half-tons to his name in 55 innings.

Abhishek holds the second-fastest century in T20Is for India, having smacked a ton in just 37 balls last year against England. He is only behind former skipper Rohit Sharma in this list, with the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain having hit a hundred in 35 balls against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Abhishek will be in action next in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in New Delhi and will look to make the most of the opportunities after having mixed outings against Ireland, England and Zimbabwe.

The Southpaw has only one fifty in the last 10 innings and has been dismissed in single digits in the last four innings.

--IANS

vm/bc