Sushmita Sen enjoys a selfie session with daughter Alisah on way to her school for parent-teacher meeting

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen shared a glimpse of her special time with daughter Alisah as the two enjoyed a selfie session while heading to the latter’s school for a parent-teacher meeting.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actress posted a series of pictures with Alisah and gave a peek into their mother-daughter moments. Alongside the photographs, she wrote, “Selfie shoot on the way to Alisah’s School for Parent Teacher Meeting!!! What can I say, this is how we roll!!! Besides, I love sharing ANY space this beautiful Angel occupies!!!”

The actress also shared a heartfelt message about the joy of having a daughter, calling her the truest wealth. Wishing everyone on the occasion of Dhanteras, she wrote, “I wish every parent knows the joy of having a Daughter….Truest ‘DHAN’ ever!!! Happyyyyy Dhanteras to you & all your loved ones!!! Sending abundance your way…always!! I love you guys!!!”

The photographs show the mother-daughter duo twinning in black outfits. Sushmita completed her look with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Notably, Sushmita’s post offered a glimpse into the close bond she shares with Alisah and reflected her happiness in cherishing everyday moments with her daughter.

Sushmita adopted Alisah in 2010, making her a part of the family alongside her elder daughter, Renee, whom she adopted in 2000. The actress has often shared glimpses of her daughters growing up and spoken about the special bond they share.

In August, Sushmita penned a heartfelt birthday note for Alisah, describing her as a beautiful, thoughtful, kind and generous soul. She revealed that she had named her daughter Alisah, meaning “God’s precious gift”, and expressed pride in the person she was growing up to be.

“Happpppyyyyy Birthday Shona @alisahsen_A beautiful, thoughtful, kind and generous soul…one, that a very loving God gifted me on this day, 17 years ago…I named her “God’s precious gift” Alisah As time goes by & I witness the person behind the name…there is a deep, happy knowing, that you will indeed be a gift…for this world & humanity at large…I am proud of who you are & the grace of God that flows through you!!! I remain in awe of your simplicity…love you sooooooo much,” wrote Sushmita.

--IANS

ps/