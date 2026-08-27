August 27, 2026 12:15 PM हिंदी

Susan Sarandon mourns Tim Curry’s death: What a funny, sexy, original he was

Susan Sarandon mourns Tim Curry’s death: What a funny, sexy, original he was

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Susan Sarandon paid a tribute to Tim Curry, remembering him as a “funny, sexy, original” talent and praising his kind heart, especially towards his fans even after he became wheelchair-bound.

Tim Curry, who gained popularity for playing the outlandish Frank-N-Furter in the film musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show, passed away aged 80. The star died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on August 25.

Susan took to Instagram, where she shared a string of throwback pictures of herself and Curry from their younger days.

She wrote in the caption: “What a funny, sexy, original he was. But what I loved about him most was his heart. Even wheelchair bound he continued to be so sweet and generous with his fans. Thank you Tim for meaning so much to so many people. Love you, S.”

Curry also starred as the fearsome clown Pennywise in the 1990 TV version of Stephen King's It. His other credits included Annie, The Hunt for Red October, Home Alone 2, Scary Movie 2 and he was nominated for three Tony Awards on Broadway.

Talking about Sarandon, she has a career spanning over five decades. The actress has been feted with numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, an Actor Award, and a British Academy Film Award, in addition to nominations for seven Emmy Awards, ten Golden Globes, and a Grammy Award.

Sarandon made her film debut in Joe and appeared on the soap operas A World Apart and Search for Tomorrow.

She gained prominence for her role in the musical horror film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

After receiving four Oscar nominations for Atlantic City, Thelma & Louise, Lorenzo's Oil, and The Client, Sarandon won the Academy Award for Best Actress for playing Helen Prejean in Dead Man Walking. Her other notable films include Pretty Baby, The Hunger, The Witches of Eastwick, Bull Durham, Little Women, Stepmom, Enchanted, The Lovely Bones, Cloud Atlas, Tammy, and The Meddler.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Nepal flash floods: World leaders assure support as hundreds of foreigners remain missing

Nepal flash floods: World leaders assure support as hundreds of foreigners remain missing

Simbu: Heartbreaking to see devastation caused by floods in Nepal! (Photo: Silambarasan/Instagram)

Simbu: Heartbreaking to see devastation caused by floods in Nepal!

‘We don't compete for very large part of medal tally’: PM Modi calls for wider Olympic participation

‘We don't compete for very large part of medal tally’: PM Modi calls for wider Olympic participation

MoS Margherita meets Vietnamese PM Hung, discusses enhancing bilateral ties

MoS Margherita meets Vietnamese PM Hung, discusses enhancing bilateral ties

Samay Raina quips ‘Maharashtra cyber and I go way back’ as he gets felicitated by Maharashtra CM

Samay Raina quips ‘Maharashtra cyber and I go way back’ as he gets felicitated by Maharashtra CM

India’s flex space segment posts strongest 68.4 pc growth in Jan-June

India’s flex space segment posts strongest 68.4 pc growth in Jan-June

'Provided strength and comfort': Nepal thanks India for solidarity, aid after flash floods

'Provided strength and comfort': Nepal thanks India for solidarity, aid after flash floods

Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid picked in India U-19 squad for series against Australia

Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid picked in India U-19 squad for series against Australia

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares grandfather Mukesh’s cherished memories with Lata Mangeshkar on his 50th death anniversary

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares grandfather Mukesh’s cherished memories with Lata Mangeshkar on his 50th death anniversary

‘There are fair and equal opportunities for all’: Hockey coach Rajeshwari credits PM Modi’s support for para sports

‘There are fair and equal opportunities for all’: Hockey coach Rajeshwari credits PM Modi’s support for para sports