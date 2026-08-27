Susan Sarandon mourns Tim Curry’s death: What a funny, sexy, original he was

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Susan Sarandon paid a tribute to Tim Curry, remembering him as a “funny, sexy, original” talent and praising his kind heart, especially towards his fans even after he became wheelchair-bound.

Tim Curry, who gained popularity for playing the outlandish Frank-N-Furter in the film musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show, passed away aged 80. The star died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on August 25.

Susan took to Instagram, where she shared a string of throwback pictures of herself and Curry from their younger days.

She wrote in the caption: “What a funny, sexy, original he was. But what I loved about him most was his heart. Even wheelchair bound he continued to be so sweet and generous with his fans. Thank you Tim for meaning so much to so many people. Love you, S.”

Curry also starred as the fearsome clown Pennywise in the 1990 TV version of Stephen King's It. His other credits included Annie, The Hunt for Red October, Home Alone 2, Scary Movie 2 and he was nominated for three Tony Awards on Broadway.

Talking about Sarandon, she has a career spanning over five decades. The actress has been feted with numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, an Actor Award, and a British Academy Film Award, in addition to nominations for seven Emmy Awards, ten Golden Globes, and a Grammy Award.

Sarandon made her film debut in Joe and appeared on the soap operas A World Apart and Search for Tomorrow.

She gained prominence for her role in the musical horror film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

After receiving four Oscar nominations for Atlantic City, Thelma & Louise, Lorenzo's Oil, and The Client, Sarandon won the Academy Award for Best Actress for playing Helen Prejean in Dead Man Walking. Her other notable films include Pretty Baby, The Hunger, The Witches of Eastwick, Bull Durham, Little Women, Stepmom, Enchanted, The Lovely Bones, Cloud Atlas, Tammy, and The Meddler.

--IANS

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