India warns nationals against seeking jobs in Malaysia using visa-free entry

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur has issued an advisory cautioning Indian nationals against misusing Malaysia’s 30-day visa-free entry facility to travel to the country in search of employment, warning that such attempts could lead to overstay, illegal immigration status, exploitation, detention and legal action.

In its advisory issued on Tuesday, the High Commission said there had been “a noticeable increase in Indian nationals arriving in Malaysia using the 30-day visa-free facility, to seek employment.”

It urged Indians travelling to Malaysia on tourist entry to strictly comply with the conditions of their stay and “alerts Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia on tourist visas against taking up employment.”

The mission also warned travellers about unscrupulous agents offering fraudulent employment opportunities. According to the advisory, “Many Indian nationals are misled by unscrupulous agents with false job promises, leading to overstay, illegal status, exploitation, detention and legal action.”

The High Commission stressed that seeking employment through the visa-free facility violates Malaysian immigration rules. It clarified that the facility, which allows Indian passport holders to stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days, is intended “for tourism and social visits only.”

Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia for tourism have also been advised to carry valid and verifiable travel documents to avoid immigration-related problems upon arrival. These include a confirmed return ticket, hotel booking, and proof of online submission of the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) three days before the date of arrival.

Travellers have further been advised to ensure that their passports have a minimum validity of six months.

Reiterating its warning, the High Commission said, “Once again, Indian nationals are strictly advised not to travel to Malaysia for work / employment purpose without work permit or visa with reference (VDR).”

The advisory comes amid concerns over Indian nationals being lured by false job offers and subsequently finding themselves in violation of Malaysian immigration regulations. The mission urged prospective workers to obtain the appropriate authorisation before travelling to Malaysia for employment.

--IANS

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