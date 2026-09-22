Salma Hayek says Prince would ask her to make scrambled eggs

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Salma Hayek recalled the “rare experience” of directing Prince, revealing that she even managed to get him to tone down his makeup. The Hollywood star also revealed that the music icon would often sit in the kitchen, chat and laugh with her while she cooked his favourite scrambled eggs.

Salma appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about directing Prince, who is credited as one of the greatest musicians of all times.

Fallon said: “No one directs Prince.”

To which, Salma replied: “I did.”

Fallon called it rare, as Salma shared: “He did listen to me. Sometimes he would put up a fight. But I would take him on. Oh, I got him in the pool. Swimming in the pool. I toned down the makeup, which was a whole thing.”

Salma then shared how they she would make “scarmbled eggs” for the late musician.

“And then we had such a good time and then at the end, when we finished shooting, and he did everything, I said... He said, okay, now, can you please make me some scrambled eggs? He liked me cooking,” said Salma.

Fallon asked if “he wanted you to make him some scrambled eggs?”

To which, Salma revealed: “He would sit in the kitchen, we would talk, laugh, and I would cook. He loved scrambled eggs. He was very picky with his cooking.”

Prince's awards include the Grammy President's Merit Award, the American Music Awards for Achievement and of Merit, the Billboard Icon Award, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame in 2016, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2024, and twice into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame in 2022.

He died in 2016 at the age of 57. He was found unresponsive in an elevator.

--IANS

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