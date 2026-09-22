Abhishek Kumar: Festivals are a little different when you are away from your family

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Kumar celebrated Ganeshotsav with the team of “Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh” and said he felt fortunate to have his “Indian Game Show” family by his side during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sharing his experience, Abhishek Kumar said, “Festivals are always a little different when you are away from your family, because these are the moments when you naturally miss the people you celebrate with every year.”

“But I feel very fortunate that during Ganesh Chaturthi, I had my Indian Game Show family around me,” he added in the statement.

He credited Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa for making him feel at home.

Abhishek said: “Bharti di and Harssh bhaiya have genuinely made me feel like one of their own, and when you have people like them around you, that feeling of family is never really missing.”

The actor said celebrating the festival with them was a joyous moment for him.

“Celebrating Bappa with them and the entire Indian Game Show team made me feel so happy, and the set was buzzing with infectious energy and pure devotion.”

Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

As per the synopsis, Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh is an entertainment game show. Celebrities take on fun physical, comedy and skill-based challenges, competing for exciting prizes while facing amusing punishments.With audience participation, engaging interactions and Harssh-Bharti's signature humour, each episode delivers laughter, surprises and family entertainment.

Talking about Abhishek, he is best known for his work in Hindi serials and reality television shows. He gained recognition for playing the character Amrik Singh Virk in the daily soap opera Udaariyaan. The show follows Jasmine, who lives in a small village in Punjab, dreams of flying to Canada and leading a rosy life there.

He also acted in the fantasy series Bekaboo, where he played a negative role. Abhishek was later seen in the 17th edition of Bigg Boss, where he finished as first runner-up.

Abhishek was also seen in the 14th installment of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi” hosted by Rohit Shetty.

--IANS

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