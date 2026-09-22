Sonali Bendre says she chose to present 'Sohla' because the film stayed with her

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre has opened up about her decision to come on board as the presenter of the upcoming film 'Sohla.’

She said the story left a lasting impression on her and stayed with her long after she watched it. Sonali also revealed that she rarely agrees to lend her name to projects, but 'Sohla' was among those few that she felt compelled to support because of its story and the impact it had on her. Speaking about coming on board as the presenter of Sohla, the ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ actress said, “I have been asked over the years to lend my name to many things. I have said yes very rarely. Sohla is one of those very rare yeses. Because this is not a film I watched and forgot.”

“It is a film that stayed with me the way a book that quietly changes you stays with you. And I realized that instinct, the wanting to share it with more people, is what presenting a film really means. I am not presenting Sohla as an actor. I am presenting it as someone who believes in the film and in the story Saaikat has created.”

Director Saaikat Bagbaan added, “Sohla is a celebration of childhood, friendship, family, and the little moments that become part of who we are. Pashya is at the centre of that world, and seeing him take his first step towards audiences through this poster is incredibly special for me. Every filmmaker hopes to find collaborators who believe in the story the way the maker does.”

“To have Rose Audio Visuals and Sonali Bendre present my first feature film gives this journey an incredible sense of encouragement. I cannot wait for audiences to experience Sohla in cinemas on 16 October,” he added.

Sonali unveiled the first poster of Sohla, marking her debut as a film presenter. The poster introduces Pashya, a 13-year-old boy at the centre of a story exploring hope, family, and the choices that shape one's life. Directed by Saaikat Bagbaan, the film is produced by Goldie Behl under the banner of Rose Audio Visuals, along with Sachin Srivastav, Ratna Srivastava, and Kavita Bagban under the banner of Carryon Fiilms. It stars Pravin Dalimbkar, Devdatta Prashant Gone, Varsha Malwadkar, Vaishnavi Sanjay Ghodke and Alessandra Whelan Merediz.

“Sohla” is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.

--IANS

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