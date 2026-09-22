Parineeti Chopra reacts to husband Raghav Chadha’s sweet gesture: Very filmy, almost romantic and a thoughtful surprise

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has reacted to the heartwarming social media post by her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, which he had shared for her earlier in the day, ahead of the promotions of her upcoming streaming title ‘Shaque: Trust No One’.

On Monday, the actress spoke with IANS along with Tahir Raj Bhasin and Soni Razdan during the promotions of the series in the BKC area of Mumbai.

Talking about her husband’s sweet gesture, the actress said, “It was a very sweet surprise because his entire social media feed is filled with political content, governance”.

She told IANS, “So this was a very sweet surprise, very filmy, almost romantic and a thoughtful surprise from him. He is just all hearts. These are the sweet little things that he does that really take away my heart. It can put you in a great mood and can remind you of your partner and them standing behind you. All these things can really encourage a woman just to smile”.

On Monday, Raghav Chadha extended his support to wife Parineeti Chopra ahead of her OTT debut with 'Shaque'. He membered the time he visited the shoot in Shimla and met the team. Claiming that Parineeti seemed to have had a great time working on the drama, the politician praised the team’s warmth and talent.

Posting the recently released trailer of 'Shaque' on his official Instagram handle, Raghav penned, "So proud of you @parineetichopra...I know how much you gave to Shaque, especially through a time that was already very special for us. Having spent some time at the shoot in Shimla, I also got to see the warmth and talent of the team behind it. An exceptionally talented bunch, and clearly one you had a lot of fun working with (sic)”.

"Wishing you and the entire Shaque team all the very best. I have a feeling this one is going to keep people guessing. Can’t wait for everyone to watch it on 24th September”, he added.

Parineeti had an adorable reaction to Raghav’s post. Expressing her gratitude for the support she had been getting from her 'protective husband', the 'Chamkila' actress commented, “This is the sweetest! Thankss Ragaii. People need to know what a big support and protective husband you were during this time (sic)”.

--IANS

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