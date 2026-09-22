Queen Latifah recalls late Dolly Parton making chicken, dumplings: She put her love into it

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress-rapper Queen Latifah has spoken about her experience of working with late country music icon Dolly Parton, recalling how the singer would make homemade chicken and dumplings for her and her family while also writing songs almost every day.

Latifah appeared in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about Parton and how “cool” she was.

Latifah was heard telling Fallon: “It was like unbelievable to work with Dolly Parton. She was so cool. She's so cool. She's fun. She's as cool as you actually think she is, as she looked.”

She went on to recall Parton making “chicken and dumplings”.

“I mean, she made me chicken and dumplings. Did she really? She made me chicken and dumplings. My dad, my family, they all clicked it up. And she would make these fudge things and bring them to work,” Latifah said.

She added: “I was like, how do you work 12 hours? And then go home and make chicken and dumplings. You're not talking about chicken tenders, you know, out the bag in the fridge.”

The actress said Parton put her love into making the food.

“Like, you got to cut that up and make it and put your love into it. And it has to taste good. And it did. So, thank you, Dolly.”

Latifah also shared that Parton wrote songs everyday.

“She would like... Like, she wrote five songs right off the rip. And then she would write, like, every day. She told me she wrote it like a song a day. She would just do it. So she was very inspirational. Like, wow, you can create like that. It's pretty awesome. Can't imagine how many songs she would write.”

Queen Latifah has received various accolades, including a Grammy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, three Actor Awards, and two NAACP Image Awards, in addition to a nomination for an Academy Award. In 2006, she became the first hip-hop artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

--IANS

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