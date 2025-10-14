Surya Sharma on working with Konkona: When you’re with her, the scene starts breathing on its own

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actor Surya Sharma, who can be seen in the recently released streaming show 'Search: The Naina Murder Case', has shared his experience of working with acclaimed actress Konkona Sen Sharma in the show.

The actor described his experience as nothing short of transformative. He said in a statement, shared by his team, “When you’re working with someone like Konkona, you realize very quickly that acting isn’t about performance, it’s about truth”.

He further mentioned, “She has this incredible ability to just be in the moment. Nothing feels rehearsed. You react to her, and before you know it, the scene starts breathing on its own”.

For Surya, the collaboration reaffirmed what he loves most about acting, connection. “Working with Konkona is like attending a masterclass, not because she’s teaching, but because she’s being. When you’re around that kind of honesty, you can’t help but grow”, he added.

‘Search: The Naina Murder Case’ is a high-stakes crime thriller series. It also stars Shiv Pandit, Dhruv Sehgal, and Surya Sharma. It is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment.

The show stars Konkona Sen Sharma as ACP Sanyukta Das, a veteran investigator whose personal life is strained while she takes on what may be her last case before transfer: the mysterious murder of a teenage girl named Naina. Surya essays the role of a young officer, ACP Jai Kanwal, who helps her, and brings both hope and complication to the investigation.

Across its six episodes, the narrative explores deeper social issues, political interference, media pressure, the role of technology in crime, and the double burden on working women. The show is getting praised for strong performances, an intriguing setup, and its attempt to blend personal conflict with a whodunit mystery.

The series is available for streaming exclusively on JioHotstar.

