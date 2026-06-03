June 03, 2026 8:20 PM हिंदी

Surya says 'So proud of you pondatti' after witnessing wife Jyotika's performance in 'System'

Surya says 'So proud of you pondatti' after witnessing wife Jyotika's performance in 'System'

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Tamil actor Suriya couldn't help but praise his better half Jyothika for her impeccable performance as Sarika in her recently released movie, "System".

In this latest social media post, Suriya claimed that Jyothika was completely immersed in her character, reminding everyone that her silence is more impactful than her words.

The 'Vikram' actor wrote on his official Instagram account, "Late post but have to say this… #System was such an engaging watch. Kudos to @ashwinyiyertiwari & Team, Harman Baweja for creating this film with its intense performances & layers. (sic)."

Lauding Sonakshi Sinha, who essays the role of Neha Rajvansh in "System", he added, "@aslisona you were so powerful as Neha. Loved it!"

Applauding his better half, the proud husband shared, "@jyotika … watched you disappear completely into Sarika. The whole world sees what I’ve always known… that your silence speaks louder than words...So proud of you pondatti."

Suriya concluded the post by congratulating the team of "System" on the incredible numbers the film is seeing on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, during an exclusive interaction with IANS, Jyothika talked about the significance of silences for "System".

She stated that her character as a stenographer comes with a lot of depth.

Jyotika told IANS, “For me, I really like Sarika as a character I have not played before, actually. I don't want to give away too much, but there are too many shades to her and there are a lot of layers. So, those layers in her attracted me a lot. Also, there's a lot I'm emoting through silence, which was another factor, which was very challenging as an actor”.

“We've seen courtrooms and also other films which have been projected very well. So each time it's like learning for us also. Ke isse type ka court is like this, supreme court is like this, and the general court is like this. So it's always a learning from other films. I've really not been to an actual court. So it's just through films and how real they're showing it that we're learning," she went on to add.

--IANS

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