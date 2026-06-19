Suriya-starrer 'Vishwanath And Sons' first single 'Pattampoochi' is a breezy melody that wins your heart!

Chennai, June 19 (IANS) The makers of director Venky Atluri’s much awaited film, ‘Vishwanath & Sons’, featuring actor Suriya in the lead, on Friday released the first single from the film, 'Pattampoochi', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Actor Suriya, who took to his social media timelines to share the link to the song, wrote, "A first is always special - here’s the first single from #VishwanathandSons #Pattampoochi. A @gvprakash musical. sung by @Sublahshini. Written by @Arunrajakamaraj/@ramjowrites."

The song strikes a chord with its infectious melody and refreshing vibe, making it one of the most promising musical releases of the season.

G V Prakash Kumar has once again delivered a mellifluous composition. The song, which has been rendered by Subhalashini, has lyrics penned by Arunraja Kamaraj.

For the unaware, the eagerly awaited family entertainer is to hit screens worldwide on August 14 this year.

Directed by blockbuster filmmaker Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi & Sai Soujanya, the film is expected to offer audiences wholesome entertainment, packed with emotions, humour and heartwarming family moments.

The film has created tremendous excitement among audiences ever since the makers released a teaser.

The teaser introduces Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter who continues to chase his dreams even in his 40s. Suriya appears in a layered role, portraying both fatherly warmth and emotional depth. His stylish presence and the impactful dialogues penned by Venky Atluri bring back shades reminiscent of his iconic performances.

Adding freshness to the narrative is Mamitha Baiju, who brings vibrant and charming energy to the film. The teaser hints at an unconventional love story involving a noticeable age gap. With Venky Atluri’s sensibility in storytelling, the film is expected to handle this aspect with depth and emotional maturity.

Apart from Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, the film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

The film has cinematography by Nimish Ravi and editing by Navin Nooli. The film is to be distributed in Tamil Nadu by Think Studios, ensuring a strong theatrical release across the state.

--IANS

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