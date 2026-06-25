Suriya calls 'Balan the Boy' another gem from the Malayalam industry!

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) Well known Tamil actor and producer Suriya has showered praise on director Chidambaram's critically acclaimed superhit Malayalam film, 'Balan the Boy', calling the film another gem from the Malayalam film industry.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a post of appreciation to the unit of the film, which has come in from much praise from both audiences and critics, Suriya wrote, "Watched #Balan and I’m still processing it. After 'Manjummel Boys', the choice to do a film like this, says everything about what Chidambaram & his team wanted to give us."

Suriya went on to say, "This film is another gem from the Malayalam industry. Huge respect to the director for going with this unique story by @jithumadhavan and the highlight is trusting an almost all debutant cast @farzana.palathingal, the two boys Adhiseshan KR & Muhammed Zinan with a brilliant @tovinothomas as Abbas & pulling off such an unpredictable film."

He showered praise on the film, saying, "Every craft shone…acting, screenplay, cinematography, music @sushintdt, art & sound... Genuinely overwhelming. Watching these newcomers act made me feel like I need to brush up on my own skills. Congrats Team."

Earlier, Suriya's wife Jyothika too had showered praise on the film, calling it a “sharp and intelligent piece of filmmaking” and a “masterpiece” that beautifully blended empathy, mystery, innocence and criminal instinct.

Jyotika, in her post lauding the film had observed, “Balan the boy - a supremely crafted film by Chidambaram and an intriguing and constantly surprising screenplay by Jeethu Madhavan, which blends empathy, mystery, innocence, and criminal instinct so smoothly, making it a masterpiece to watch. Such delightful performances by Farzana, who is a revelation on screen, showcase a strong embodiment of womanhood.”

Praising child actors Adisheshan and Sinan, whose innocence and depth in the eyes, she said pierced the viewer's heart, the actress and producer said that a must mention was the feisty Dolly June as the old lady.

Lauding Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas for his work in the film, the actress wrote: “Tovino Thomas sheds every bit of his stardom to give one of his best works. The music by Sushin Shyam keeps us edge of our seats in the first half and touches just the right emotional Chords in the second . Camera work by shyju khalid has poetic close ups and painted frames. It’s an absolute visual treat.”

She urged everyone to not miss the tale of motherhood and innocence.

For the unaware, 'Balan: The Boy' is a Malayalam psychological drama thriller film directed by Chidambaram. The film stars Adhisheshan K. R., Farzana Palathingal, Muhammad Zinaan, alongside Jean Paul Lal, Girish A. D. and Tovino Thomas.

--IANS

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