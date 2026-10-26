Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka warns parents against phone distraction: Important to be present

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Priyanka Raina, wife of former cricketer Suresh Raina, talked about parenting in the age of social media.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS on the sidelines of Parineeti Chopra's show ‘Mom Talks: Maa Ki Baat Maa Ke Jazbaat’, Priyanka stressed that child safety must remain the top priority. She further went on to urge all parents to avoid using their phones when spending time with their children.

When asked to comment on how these days a lot of people are lost in social media, not paying attention to their children, Priyanka told IANS, "I think safety is foremost important. There's nothing more important than that, and being present overall is very much important for parents in day-to-day life. And if there is a safety concern, then it is unquestionable that you shouldn't use your phone when you're with your child because you're setting an example, and children learn from that. So I would say, please stay away. When you're with your child, leave your phone somewhere far away. Don't be on the screen. It's very important to be present."

Cricketer Suresh Raina revealed that Priyanka is extremely strict with the kids and does not allow them a lot of screen time.

During the conversation, he was asked, "Do you think there should be talks about fatherhood too?"

The cricketer shared, "Of course, there should be because I think father is the roof of the house, and I'm sure there are a lot of wives who give respect to the father, and their opinions matter a lot, and I wish that all the parents have discussions with each other. Everyone's opinion matters a lot because I think the father is the pillar because his wife is standing with him. So when we talk about parents, the bonding between the two is very important."

--IANS

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