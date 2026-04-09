April 09, 2026 10:16 AM हिंदी

Surbhi Jyoti presents a ‘photo buffet’ flaunting her baby bump

Surbhi Jyoti presents a ‘photo buffet’ flaunting her baby bump

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Television actress Surbhi Jyoti, on Wednesday evening, treated her fans to a “photo buffet” as she shared a series of adorable pictures where she was seen proudly flaunting her baby bump.

The actress who is all set to welcome her first baby, in February this year had announced her pregnancy and had taken to her social media for sharing the good news with her fans.

In the latest set of pictures, the mommy-to-be is seen in different attires where she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

In one close-up selfie, she is seen making a playful pout.

In another picture, the actress is seen in a pink printed co-ord set, posing calmly near plants and a pool.

In another picture, Surbhi looks radiant in the same pink outfit, smiling and highlighting her pregnancy glow.

In another picture, Surbhi was seen placing her hands delicately on her baby bump as if striking a conversation with her baby in the womb.

Her latest caption read, “Photo buffet,” further adding a pink flower.

Earlier, while announcing her pregnancy, Surbhi had shared an emotional post that read, “Om

Our greatest adventure begins. Little Love arriving this June.”

On the professional front, Surbhi Jyoti rose to fame with her popular show Qubool Hai.

The show within no time made her a household name. She later went on to feature in the hit shows like Naagin

On the personal front, Surbhi tied the knot with Sumit Suri in October 2023 in a dreamy ceremony held in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: When Rashid's back-to-basics masterclass turned tide in GT's favour

IPL 2026: When Rashid's back-to-basics masterclass turned tide in GT's favour

IPL 2026: After GT’s nail-biting win over DC, Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

IPL 2026: After GT’s nail-biting win over DC, Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Crude oil prices jump up to 4 pc on Hormuz tensions, ceasefire doubts

Crude oil prices jump up to 4 pc on Hormuz tensions, ceasefire doubts

Somy Ali recalls being pitted against Henna actress Zeba Bakhtiar in the 90s

Somy Ali recalls being pitted against Henna actress Zeba Bakhtiar in the 90s

Champions League: PSG take 2-0 first-leg advantage over Liverpool in QF first-leg

Champions League: PSG take 2-0 first-leg advantage over Liverpool in QF first-leg

Shabir Ahluwalia ‘flirts with trouble’ in playful mirror selfie with wife Kanchi Kaul

Shabir Ahluwalia ‘flirts with trouble’ in playful mirror selfie with wife Kanchi Kaul

Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid geopolitical tensions in early session

Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid fresh geopolitical tensions

Kubbra Sait has ‘Sankalp’ reunion with Nana Patekar, Prakash Jha, Sanjay Kapoor

Kubbra Sait has ‘Sankalp’ reunion with Nana Patekar, Prakash Jha, Sanjay Kapoor

Atletico beat 10-man Barca in Champions League QF first leg

Atletico beat 10-man Barca in Champions League QF first-leg

Neeru Bajwa says ‘talent sab toh zyada’ as she shares BTS with ‘chote chote bache’

Neeru Bajwa says ‘talent sab toh zyada’ as she shares BTS with ‘chote chote bache’