Finger fracture forces Pakistan's Masood out of second Test vs WI

Port of Spain, July 31 (IANS) In a major setback for Pakistan, experienced batter Shan Masood has been ruled out of the second Test against West Indies, starting on Sunday, after sustaining a left finger fracture during the series opener in Tarouba.

Masood suffered the injury when he was struck on his left index finger by a sharp delivery from West Indies pacer Jayden Seales in the first innings of the opening Test in Trinidad, which Pakistan lost by 90 runs.

The injury has not only sidelined Masood from the second World Test Championship (WTC) fixture starting at the Queen's Park Oval, but has also cast doubt over his availability for the upcoming Test series against England, scheduled to begin on August 19.

"Pakistan Test batter Shan Masood has been ruled out of the second Test against the West Indies after sustaining an injury to the index finger of his left hand during the first Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

“Following a scan and clinical assessment, Shan is currently undergoing treatment from the Pakistan team medical panel. His availability for the first Test against England starting 19 August at Leeds will depend on his recovery and clinical progress. In the meanwhile, he will remain with the team," said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in an official statement.

Following a dismal batting performance in the first Test, Pakistan’s think-tank now faces a selection headache to fill the void left by Masood. Experienced duo Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel, who were drafted into the squad after Abdullah Fazal was ruled out with a lower back injury prior to the opening match, are back in contention.

Uncapped right-hander Awais Zafar is also in the mix and could be handed a Test debut. Pakistan are currently languishing at the bottom of the WTC standings in ninth position, just one spot below eighth-placed West Indies.

--IANS

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