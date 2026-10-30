Surbhi Jyoti on modern motherhood: We don't have to blindly follow what our grandmothers did

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Surbhi Jyoti believes that modern motherhood should not mean distancing oneself from traditions, but rather understanding them and making informed choices.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the ‘Qubool Hai’ actress shared her perspective on how motherhood and parenting have evolved over the years. She said that while mothers today have more exposure and awareness, the essence of motherhood remains unchanged. Talking about the approach of today's generation towards traditional practices, Surbhi said that being a modern mother should not mean rejecting everything that has been followed for generations.

"I won't say bad, but I feel like we shouldn't be just too adamant that we are modern mothers, so we shouldn't do anything traditional. That's one thing. And motherhood is just the same. Mothers have changed, we have more exposure," she said.

The actress further pointed out that today's mothers do not necessarily have to follow every practice passed down by previous generations without questioning it. Instead, they can understand the reasoning behind certain traditions and decide what works for them. "We really don't have to blindly follow what my grandmother or their sisters, or what people of that time followed. We don't have to blindly follow that. We can actually look into some logic and reasoning. I think that's the good part.”

Surbhi Jyoti embraced motherhood on June 13 as she and her husband, Sumit Suri, welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple announced the arrival of their daughter through a social media post that read, "It's a girl...13th June 2026...Love Surbhi & Sumit."

Sharing the joyful news, the ‘Naagin’ actress captioned the post, "(Om) Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude (sic)."

Surbhi had earlier opened up about her normal delivery experience after a fan sought advice on preparing for childbirth. Responding to the query, the actress had highlighted the importance of staying active during pregnancy. She revealed that regular walks, stretching, and light workouts had helped her throughout the journey.

The actress hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, where she interacted with fans and shared glimpses of her pregnancy journey. During the session, she had confirmed that she opted for a normal delivery and spoke about the activities that had helped her prepare for childbirth.

--IANS

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