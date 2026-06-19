June 19, 2026 10:28 PM हिंदी

Surbhi Jyoti drops the first adorable glimpse of her baby girl: This & nothing else

Surbhi Jyoti drops the first adorable glimpse of her baby girl: This & nothing else

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Popular television actress Surbhi Jyoti treated the netizens with the first initial glimpse of her newborn baby girl on Friday.

She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her baby girl holding a finger with her tiny hands.

While it is not certain whose hand the little munchkin is holding, it is most likely the hand of Surbhi's husband, Sumit Suri.

"This and nothing else", read the text on the pic.

Surbhi embraced motherhood on June 13 this year, as she welcomed her first child, a baby girl with husband Sumit Suri.

Making the happy announcement with her Instagram family, Surbhi dropped an adorable Instagram post that read, "It's a girl...13th June 2026...Love Surbhi & Sumit."

For the caption, she wrote, "(Om) Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude", along with an evil eye and a sparkles emoji.

Before entering the next chapter of her life, Surbhi enjoyed a baby shower on her birthday with her family and close friends in attendance. Posting glimpses from the double celebration on social media, the 'Qubool Hai' actress wrote, "Celebrating me and the lil one growing inside me."

In February this year, Surbhi announced her first pregnancy with husband Sumit Suri on social media.

Uploading a cute picture of her legs entangled in hubby Sumit's feet with a white pair of tiny shoes placed in between, she captioned the post, "Om, Our greatest adventure begins...Little Love arriving this June."

Surbhi tied the knot with businessman Sumit Suri in October 2024. The lovebirds got married in a hill station in the presence of their family and close friends.

Surbhi shared constant updates from her fun pre-wedding festivities with the netizens, including sangeet and engagement through her social media posts.

TV stars such as Anita Hassanandani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, and Karan Wahi were also a part of the wedding.

--IANS

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