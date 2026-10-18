Surbhi Jyoti celebrates Durga Ashtami with her ‘little kanjak’, shares heartwarming moments with daughter

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Television actress Surbhi Jyoti celebrated Durga Ashtami with her little daughter, whom she lovingly called her “little kanjak.”

The ‘Naagin’ actress took to Instagram to offer a glimpse of the special occasion with her fans. Surbhi shared a heartwarming post and wrote, “Durga Ashtami with my own little kanjak this time. Jai Mata Di.”

The pictures showed Surbhi celebrating Durga Ashtami at her home, with some frames capturing her sweet moments with her little daughter. In one candid picture, the actress was seen sitting on a couch with her daughter in her arms, as the mother-daughter duo twinned in orange outfits.

Surbhi also shared a video of young girls sitting together and enjoying halwa as prasad. Another clip showed the actress preparing puris by taking them out of hot oil, offering a glimpse into the festive preparations at home. The post reflected the joy of celebrating the auspicious festival with her daughter this year, making the occasion even more special for the actress.

Surbhi Jyoti and her husband, Sumit Suri, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 13, 2026. The actress shared the happy news with on Instagram. Announcing the arrival of their daughter. In her post, Surbhi wrote, “It’s a girl...13th June 2026...Love Surbhi & Sumit.”

The ‘Qubool Hai’ actress also expressed her joy and gratitude in the caption, writing, “(Om) Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude,” along with evil eye and sparkle emojis.

Surbhi celebrated her birthday with a special baby shower attended by her family members and close friends. Sharing glimpses of the double celebration on social media, the actress captioned the post, “Celebrating me and the lil one growing inside me.”

The actress had announced her first pregnancy with husband Sumit Suri in February 2026. She shared the happy news through an adorable picture featuring her feet intertwined with her husband’s, with a tiny pair of white baby shoes placed between them.

“Om, Our greatest adventure begins...Little Love arriving this June,” wrote Surbhi.

--IANS

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