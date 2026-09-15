Sunita Ahuja recalls Govinda’s mother starting Ganpati celebration at her house, says she will continue it till she is alive

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Reality show Lock Upp contestant and Bollywood superstar Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja recalled the tradition of bringing Ganpati home, saying it was started by her mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi.

While talking to the paparazzi present at her residence for the Ganpati celebrations, Sunita said that the tradition began at her small office years ago and has continued since then.

Sunita said she has decided that she will continue bringing Ganpati home for as long as she is alive.

Talking about the tradition and what Ganpati Bappa means to her, Sunita said, “Ganesh Chaturthi was started by my mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi. It was in my small office in Sandapur. Since then this tradition has been going on.”

She added, “I have decided that as long as I am alive, I will bring Ganpati. And this tradition will continue. Because Ganesh ji is the first deity of worship. And there is no one greater than him.”

She also spoke about her faith in Lord Ganesha, the celebrations at home, the food prepared during the festival and her family's happiness.

“Last year I started my YouTube channel and till this Ganpati, I have done two shows. I did a Maa Hai Na show, then I did Lock Upp . The happiest thing is that I did a movie with my son. His director is Sajid Khan. And Ekta Kapoor is the producer.”

She added, “So Ganpati Bapa has given me so much fame, respect and love in a year. I celebrate it with all my heart. So this time I have brought Ganpati by singing and dancing. My Ganpati is for one and a half days.”

“And in Ganpati, we invite all my friends. We have fun, dance and sing. And the food is also very simple. The food that Ganpati Baba likes. We eat Modak. We eat everything and enjoy. Ganesh ji is there. Everyone should sing and dance. And what else? God removes all obstacles in life. I want that whatever obstacles in my life, Bappa removes them and there should be happiness in my family. And everyone should be happy and healthy.”

She requested, “And I want you to give love to my son's movie. Give love to me. The way you always gave love to Govinda ji, keep giving love like that.”

The actress welcomed Ganpati Bappa to her residence this year, with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja also seen participating in the celebrations. Govinda was notably absent during the initial welcome of the idol, with Sunita revealing that he was in the US.

The celebrations also bring back memories of last year's Ganpati festivities, when Govinda and Sunita made a much-talked-about appearance together amid reports and speculation surrounding trouble in their marriage.

At the time, Sunita strongly dismissed the speculation and told the media that nobody could separate her and Govinda. She had said, “Mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai aur kisi ka nahi hai.”

–IANS

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