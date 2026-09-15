Kim Kardashian reminisces about her first show ‘Beyond The Break’

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian took a trip down memory lane as she reminisced about her first television show, ‘Beyond the Break’, which was shot in Hawaii in 2006.

Kim took to Instagram, where she shared a picture and a video montage featuring moments from the show as she recalled the early days of her on-screen journey.

“Beyond the break: my first show shot in Hawaii @carlosericlopez 2006,” Kim wrote as the caption.

Beyond the Break is a drama television series about four women who join a competitive surfing circuit. It is set in Hawaii. The show was created by Michael D. Jacobs, David Brookwell and Sean McNamara. It aired its final episode on June 25, 2009.

The series focuses on four women in the sport of professional surfing. Birdie Scott, Lacey Farmer, Dawn Preston and Kai Kealoha must overcome their differences in order to capture surf stardom. David Chokachi, Baywatch star, also stars as the girls' surfing instructor.

Bailey Reese and his sidekick Shoe round out the cast as two male surfers who have their eyes on Birdie and Dawn. Michael Copon has a recurring role as both Kai and Lacey's love interest.

Kim joined the show as a guest star in 2006. Filmed on location in Hawaii, the series served as her very first acting gig on a television show. She played a character named Elle.

Kim first gained media attention in 2007 following the unauthorized release of a sex tape with American singer Ray J. Afterwards, she and her family began to appear on the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Its success led to the formation of several spin-offs before its revival as The Kardashians, as part of her and her family's multi-year deal with the streaming service.

Her acting credits include the films Disaster Movie, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, two PAW Patrol films, the twelfth season of the anthology horror series American Horror Story, and the legal drama series All's Fair.

--IANS

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