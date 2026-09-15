Pakistan's visit to India for ACT subject to govt clearance: PHF

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Pakistan’s tour to India for next month’s Hockey Asian Champions Trophy is subject to government clearance, said Pakistan's Hockey Federation (PHF) chief Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani.

The Men's Asian Champions Trophy will be held from October 27 to November 5 in Jalandhar and Mohali, with the tournament featuring India, Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia, and Korea. Meanwhile, Oman and Bangladesh have been named as reserve teams in case of withdrawals.

According to a report in Pakistan's English daily 'Dawn', Wani, who is also federal secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, said PHF would abide by the government’s decision on the national team’s participation.

“The visit of the Pakistan team will depend on government clearance. We will do whatever the government asks us to do,” Wani said.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that Pakistan would be travelling to India next month for the tournament. “There is no problem in multi-national tournaments. Bilateral series between India and Pakistan cannot take place,” Mann said, citing the central government’s policy which allows India and Pakistan to compete in multinational events.

In an office memorandum issued on May 5, the Sports Ministry stated that ‘Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in multilateral events hosted by India,’ while also signalling a more supportive visa regime for athletes, officials and international federation representatives.

The league stage of the ACT will be played in Jalandhar from October 27 to November 2, while the semifinals will be played on Nov 4 and the final will be played on November 5.

The much-awaited India-Pakistan clash scheduled for November 1, Punjab Day in Jalandhar.

"The India-Pakistan encounter on November 1 in Jalandhar will be one of the biggest attractions of the tournament. The match will coincide with Punjab Day, making the occasion even more special for the people of Punjab. India and Pakistan may have their rivalries on the hockey field, but sport has its own language," CM Mann said on Monday.

Last year, Pakistan withdrew from the Junior World Cup and in Tamil Nadu after pulling out of the Men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, citing heightened tensions between the two countries.

--IANS

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