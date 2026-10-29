Surbhi Chandna celebrates third Karwa Chauth with husband Karan Sharma: ‘Nothing’s changed’

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Surbhi Chandna is celebrating her third Karwa Chauth with husband Karan Sharma, revealing that the couple will continue their tradition of fasting for each other.

Surbhi took to Instagram, where she shared a video showcasing her entire Karwa Chauth routine from waking up early in the morning for sargi to dressing up like a bride in red.

“Time flies & how Celebrating our third year of Karwachauth together,” Surbhi wrote in the caption.

She shared Karan has been making ghee parathas for her, while also expressing hope that he will turn mehndi artist for her this year.

“Nothings changed Karan & I both will fast for each other and full marks to KS for his efforts in making ghee parathas since he doesn’t let me in the kitchen & hopefully he will be my mehndi artist today as well.”

She also shared a glimpse of the Sargi surprise she received from her in-laws.

“Received a sweet thoughtful Sargi Surprise by in Law with these cute red kadas and all my favourite mithai Happy Karwachauth Ladies & Gents who are fasting,” the actress concluded.

Karva Chauth is celebrated by Hindu women on the Vikram Samvat month of Kartika. On Karva Chauth women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands.

The actress has been dating Karan since 2010. They dated for 13 years, the couple got married in 2024.

Surbhi is widely recognised for her portrayal of Anika Trivedi Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz and Bani Sharma Singhania in Naagin 5. She made her acting debut in 2009 with the cameo as Sweety, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

She had her first major role in Qubool Hai as Hayaa Qureshi. She is also known for playing Dr. Ishani Arora in Sanjivani and Manmeet Shergill in Sherdil Shergill. In 2024, the actress was seen in the web shows with Rakshak - India's Braves.

--IANS

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