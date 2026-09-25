Surbhi Chandna bids an emotional goodbye to Bappa, shares glimpses from visarjan celebrations

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Television actress Surbhi Chandna bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha and shared glimpses from the visarjan ceremony on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Naagin’ actress shared a series of pictures and videos capturing moments from the Ganpati celebrations, including the Modak bhog and visarjan festivities. Alongside the post, the actress penned an emotional note as she said goodbye to Bappa. Surbhi also expressed that she was already looking forward to welcoming Bappa again next year.

Sharing her photos, the ‘Qubool Hai’ actress wrote, “Bappa Modak Bhog Visarjan Celebrations Visits everything Gannu Pa Comes to an end today Tu Chala Jayegaaa Aaj And back to waiting for Next year celebrations already Mumbai will miss you Bappaaa.”

The carousel of photos shows Surbhi dressed in a traditional orange outfit and posing for the camera. Some pictures show her performing the visarjan puja, while in others, she is seen striking candid poses.

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Surbhi Chandna revealed that a last-minute gas leak scare had disrupted preparations for offering bhog to Lord Ganesha.

The ‘Ishqbaaaz’ actress shared a heartfelt note about the incident, describing it as a “truly miraculous” experience. She recalled that just as her family was preparing to serve bhog to “Ganu Bappa” and their guests, the gas hob suddenly stopped working. The situation became more concerning when they discovered a gas leak.

“Sukar Ke Bappa aa gaye Little story time - First time in 3 years something truly miraculous happened just before we were about to serve the bhog to Ganu Bappa Our gas hob suddenly stopped working, and there was even a gas leak. For a moment, it seemed impossible to prepare and serve the bhog to bappa and our guests in time,” wrote Surbhi.

“But somehow, everything fell into place. Our family came together, we managed to fix the situation, and by Bappa’s grace, we were able to serve the bhog on time. Perhaps this is exactly why He is called Vighnaharta — the remover of obstacles, our protector and our saviour. What seemed like a moment of panic turned into a beautiful reminder that when Bappa is with you, no obstacle is too big. Ganpati Bappa Morya,” she added.

--IANS

ps/