UPL: ‘We don’t give much pressure to anyone’, says Haridwar Elmas captain Yuvraj after third consecutive win

Dehradun, Sep 25 (IANS) Haridwar Elmas produced a confident run chase to defeat Tehri Titans by four wickets in the Uttarakhand Premier League 2026, with captain Yuvraj Chaudhary leading from the front with a match-winning 79 off 46 balls.

After winning the toss, Haridwar Elmas opted to bowl first. Tehri Titans posted 168/8 in their allotted 20 overs, with Vijay Sharma providing the major contribution with a quickfire 60 off 31 balls. For Haridwar Elmas, Abhay Chhetri was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets.

Chasing 169, Haridwar Elmas reached the target in 18.4 overs, finishing on 174/6. Captain Yuvraj Chaudhary anchored the chase with an assured 79 off 46 balls, while crucial contributions from the middle order helped Haridwar maintain control of the chase and cross the finish line with eight balls to spare.

Reflecting on the team’s approach and the confidence within the camp, Yuvraj said the environment created by the team management has helped the players perform without unnecessary pressure.

“First of all, our team and staff keep everything simple. We don’t give much pressure to anyone. We just tell them to back their game and play for the team. Do whatever is needed for the team. This is how our team’s environment is very good,” said Yuvraj.

The Haridwar captain also revealed that he remained confident throughout the chase despite losing two early wickets. He said his focus was simply on staying at the crease and taking the team across the line.

“There was nothing in my mind. I knew that if I kept standing for 15-16 overs, I would finish the match. So I had a belief in myself that I just have to bat. I can cover the runs anytime,” he said.

Yuvraj credited his teammates for keeping the chase on track, highlighting the partnership with Shashwat and Siddharth’s contribution towards the end.

“I fell two wickets early. It didn’t matter that much. There was a good partnership with Shashwat in the middle. And in the end, Siddharth did a good finish. So there is a very good combination in the team,” he added.

The captain also drew confidence from previous experiences of finishing matches for his side.

“I knew that I would finish the match a couple of times earlier,” said Yuvraj.

With Haridwar Elmas continuing their campaign, Yuvraj said the team would remain focused on executing their skills rather than worrying about the eventual result.

“It’s the same. We will do our batting and bowling well. We don’t think much about the results. We do our job well. So we will get the results,” he said.

Asked about the team’s combination going forward, Yuvraj indicated that the side is likely to maintain continuity while ensuring opportunities for players in the squad just like we see in international matches.

“No, I think we will go with the same combination. We will try to give everyone a chance,” he concluded.

--IANS

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