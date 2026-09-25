Vikram Singh Chauhan on ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’: ‘It gave me a chance to do something different’

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor Vikram Singh Chauhan has opened up about his first film as a leading man on the silver screen, “Pooja Meri Jaan.”

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’ actor said the challenging role gave him an opportunity to explore a different side of his craft and that he thoroughly enjoyed the process of bringing the character to life. Talking about what interested him about the film and his character, Vikram said, “Pooja Meri Jaan was an interesting film for me because of the kind of character I got to play.”

“There are a lot of emotions involved, and the character goes through different situations that slowly change the way you look at him. I enjoyed working on those parts because they gave me a chance to do something different from what I have done before.”

“Pooja Meri Jaan” explores relationships, rejection and the complex emotions that come with them. The film also looks at how people deal with rejection and how one situation can affect relationships and the way people see each other. Directed by Navjot Gulati, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, the film revolves around Pooja and the conflicting accounts surrounding a series of unsettling events in her life.

“Pooja Meri Jaan” is set to premiere on Hindi Zee 5 on October 2. Mrunal Thakur shared that the layered nature of her character was one of the main factors that attracted her to the project. She also pointed out that the narrative does not offer straightforward answers, instead allowing viewers to interpret the events and arrive at their own conclusions.

In a statement, she said, “From the very beginning, I was drawn to this part because I knew it would allow me to explore the many layers I have as an actor and bring something different to the table. Pooja is a deeply layered character, and what drew me to both the film and her journey was the complexity of what unfolds around her.”

--IANS

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