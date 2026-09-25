GST Council not likely to go in for rate changes in Oct 7 meeting

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) No major GST rate changes are expected at the next GST Council meeting on October 7, with the panel likely to focus instead on "process reforms" and the implementation of the recently undertaken rate rationalisation, according to Finance Ministry sources.

The Council is expected to review how the GST rate changes have been implemented over the past year, with the focus likely to be on ironing out implementation issues and taking stock of the impact of the rate rationalisation rather than going in for a broad-based round of rate cuts.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already indicated that the October 7 meeting would focus on process reforms under "GST 2.0", including areas such as e-invoicing and input tax credit rules. The previous meeting had focused on rate rationalisation, with process reforms deferred to the October meeting.

She said the previous GST Council meeting had focused on rate rationalisation, while process reforms had been deferred to the next meeting.

Sitharaman also invited industry to submit specific representations on anomalies, if any, in the GST framework that the government may not have addressed.

Looking ahead, the Finance Minister said the tax policy debate would increasingly have to address issues such as significant economic presence, virtual permanent establishments, the taxation of artificial intelligence and robotics, the gig economy, global mobility, virtual digital assets, global capability centres and the treatment of goods and services in digital transactions.

Sitharaman also said the government was open to an institutional mechanism to provide greater clarity on whether digital transactions should be treated as goods or services under GST and income tax laws. She invited industry to send proposals and suggestions on the issue.

The distinction between goods and services in digital transactions is among the issues that have become more complex as businesses increasingly operate across borders, she said.

The Finance Minister also urged tax professionals, industry bodies and researchers to move beyond seeking lower tax rates, exemptions and concessions and contribute more actively to evidence-based tax policy by identifying provisions that may no longer serve the tax system.

--IANS

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