Pakistan: Imran Khan's son urges PTI supporters to stay away from Adiala Jail on Sep 27

Islamabad, Sep 25 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's son, Kasim Khan, on Friday, urged supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to stay away from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi during the planned long march to Islamabad on September 27.

Kasim Khan warned that a gathering near Adiala Jail could provide Pakistani authorities with an excuse to launch what he described as a "counter" assault on the prison where Imran Khan is being held and said that such an incident could "endanger his life." In a post on X, Khan said that he has been asked to urge people not to attempt to march or protest near Adiala jail on September 27.

"I’ve heard from sources that this may be used as an excuse for the establishment to launch a 'counter' assault on the jail my father is being held in which could endanger his life. Please do not give them any reasons for 'accidents' to happen to my father during the protest," he said.

Kasim Khan's call comes ahead of PTI's planned march to Islamabad to demand the release of their party founder who has remained in prison since August 2023 after convictions that his party has termed politically motivated. Since his ouster from office in 2022 through a no-confidence vote, Imran Khan has faced several cases, including allegations involving state gifts and an unlawful marriage case.

Ahead of PTI's planned march to Islamabad, police have detained more than 150 party leaders and workers in Rawalpindi division under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance and confined them in different prisons.

Police have been carrying out door-to-door searches for PTI leaders and workers in Rawalpindi division, including Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, and Murree. Police have been activated to detain 463 PTI leaders and workers, the daily Dawn reported, citing sources. The police have been monitoring 91 Insaf Student Federation and Insaf Lawyers Forum leaders and workers, while checks have been conducted in over 2,000 homes and offices in the past 20 days.

Sources revealed that police have been blocking roads, deploying personnel and taking measures in all five districts of Rawalpindi division - Attock, Rawalpindi, Murree, Chakwal and Jhelum - to deal with the PTI's long march, the Dawn report said. Over 10,600 police personnel will be deployed in Rawalpindi to maintain peace during the PTI march.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has imposed a 13-day ban on public gatherings in the province from September 23 to October 5, prohibiting gatherings of five or more people in any public place, street, road, highway, motorway, or open space, Pakistan's based another daily The Express Tribune reported.

The Punjab government has sought Pakistan Rangers’ services for security assistance in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Mianwali and urged the Federal Ministry of Interior to downgrade mobile and internet services at selected places in Rawalpindi and Attock from September 27 to maintain law and order.

The notification said that the restrictions had been placed considering "serious and imminent threat to public peace, tranquillity, and the safety of life and property" in the Punjab province by militant or terrorist groups.

On Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected a request to immediately suspend the detention orders issued for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sisters - Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi.

The petition was filed in the court after police arrested Imran Khan's three sisters - Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan - following the Lahore Deputy Commissioner's 30-day detention order under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

--IANS

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