September 25, 2026 5:22 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor shares her intense workout chart

Kareena Kapoor shares her intense workout chart

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has given fans a glimpse of her latest workout routine, further sharing her detailed fitness chart on her social media account.

The actor posted a picture of a whiteboard titled “KKK Flow”, amalgamating a combination of strength training, conditioning and cardio exercises. Alongside the workout chart, Kareena wrote, “Loving it”.

The workout is seen divided into two parts, with both sections comprising five rounds. Part A includes 10 step-back kettlebell chops, 10 wide-stance kettlebell lift-to-row repetitions and two laps of sled pushes.

Part B, marked “Zone 2”, includes 200 metres on the ski erg, 200 metres of rowing and a one-minute bear hold.

Kareena has consistently spoken about taking a balanced approach to fitness rather than relying on restrictive diets.

Her fitness journey became a major talking point when she transformed for ‘Tashan’ in 2008, with her “size zero” look becoming highly discussed in popular culture. The actor had repeatedly clarified that she did not believe in starving herself to achieve that physique.

Even during her much-discussed size-zero phase, Kareena maintained that she enjoyed her favourite foods. She has spoken about eating parathas and has said that she loves simple Indian food.

Her regular food choices have also included dal, rice and khichdi with ghee.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller Daayra, which released in theatres on September 18.

The film marked Kareena’s first on-screen collaboration with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, with the two playing police officers on opposite sides of a controversial encounter case.

–IANS

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