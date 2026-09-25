September 25, 2026 5:20 PM हिंदी

Annu Kapoor deeply saddened by Mushtaq Khan’s demise: ‘His contribution to Hindi cinema will always be cherished’

Annu Kapoor deeply saddened by Mushtaq Khan’s demise: ‘His contribution to Hindi cinema will always be cherished’

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Mushtaq Khan. He remembered his fellow artist for his talent, warmth and memorable contribution to Hindi cinema.

Sharing his condolences, Annu said that Mushtaq’s work and presence in the film industry would always be remembered. Sharing his video, the ‘Mr. India’ actor wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear colleague and fellow artiste, Mushtaq Khan. His talent, warmth, and memorable contribution to Hindi cinema will always be cherished. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his departed soul rest in eternal peace.”

In a video message, Annu further spoke about the grief surrounding Mushtaq’s sudden passing and extended his prayers to the late actor and his family.

“My dear friends, the sudden death of my brother, Mr. Mushtaq Khan, has saddened us all. We are all very upset. We can only pray that Allah the Almighty forgives the deceased. May Allah the Almighty grant the deceased a lofty status in Paradise. May Allah the Almighty grant strength, patience and courage to his family and loved ones in this moment of grief and sorrow,” he said.

Mushtaq Khan was known for his work across Hindi films and television. His demise has prompted an outpouring of condolences from colleagues and members of the entertainment industry.

Anupam Kher shared a video recalling his memories of working with Mushtaq in several films. Sharing his video, the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ actor wrote, “I have very beautiful memories of working with Mr. Mushtaq Khan. Hearing the news of his passing, he came back to my eyes all day. My heartfelt condolences to his son Mohsin and the entire family #MushtaqKhan.”

Mushtaq Khan, who featured in over 500 films and was widely recognized for his memorable character roles in movies including "Welcome," "Gadar," and “Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke," passed away following a battle with cancer.

--IANS

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