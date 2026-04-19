April 19, 2026 6:28 PM हिंदी

Supporting PM Modi to end atrocities under Mamata government, say locals in Bengal's Bankura

Supporting PM Modi to end atrocities under CM Mamata-led government, say locals in Bengal's Bankura

Bankura (West Bengal), April 19 (IANS) As locals thronged the rally venue on Sunday, to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, their excitement and joy knew no bounds on seeing the Prime Minister in person. They were vocal in showing support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which they said will mark an end to "era of atrocities" under the incumbent Mamata Banerjee regime.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Bishnupur area, as part of his whirlwind campaign in poll-bound Bengal, to address an election rally ahead of April 23 and 29 polls.

An elderly villager who was part of the gathering spoke to IANS, stated why he and his fellow villagers will vote for the BJP this time.

"We want the BJP because we want to end the atrocities under the Mamata government. All of us, including people in my village, are supporting the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

A man who took a day off from work expressed his excitement to witness the Prime Minister, whom he considered an "icon".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our biggest icon. He is an emotion for us. That is why I have taken leave from the office to come here and listen to him," he told IANS.

A youngster at the rally mentioned that he wished to know what the BJP plans to do for the youth of the state.

He said, "The Prime Minister wants to speaks to us about development in our state. We want to know what they (BJP) will do for us in the future. We want to know what they can do for the future of us youths."

Meanwhile, PM Modi accused the Trinamool Congress of inflicting cruelty on potato farmers. "I understand the pain of the youth and farmers here. The cruelty being inflicted on potato farmers is a great injustice. I have only one request, as long as the Trinamool's syndicate remains in the markets, farmers will continue to be exploited," he said at the public meeting.

He added, "The BJP will do permanent surgery of the syndicate."

Further, the Prime Minister assured the youths that 'rozgar melas' will be conducted in Bengal too.

"Appointment letters will be distributed at the rozgar mela. This is also Modi's guarantee," he said.

--IANS

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