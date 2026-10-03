October 03, 2026 7:12 PM हिंदी

Saba Pataudi shares major throwback from Kareena Kapoor's 'size zero' days

Saba Pataudi shares major throwback from Kareena Kapoor's 'size zero' days

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi took a trip down memory lane and shared a major throwback from sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor's 'size zero' days.

On Saturday, Saba posted a couple of old photos on her official IG. In one of the pics, Saba was seen relaxing on a deck chair, with Bebo next to her, effortlessly flaunting her toned physique, most likely from her 'Tashan' days.

"Chilling out! (sic)," Saba captioned the post.

Kareena left everyone pleasantly shocked with her 'size zero' during the making of her 2008 release 'Tashan', co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. If the reports are to be believed, Bebo reduced her weight from about 68 kg to 48 kg using a combination of yoga and a dedicated diet plan.

Kareena's massive transformation became one of the most talked-about fitness trends in Bollywood, which remains a topic of discussion even today.

Contrary to what everyone believes, Bebo has repeatedly claimed that she did not starve herself to achieve 'size zero'. Kareena said that she enjoyed her favourite foods, including parathas, while on her journey to achieving that toned physique.

Meanwhile, the album published by Saba also included a picture of her with her niece and nephew, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saba and Saif's mother, Sharmila Tagore, can also be seen in the photo.

The caption for the pic went, "Before the party ...with the Munchkins! (sic)"

We could also see the evergreen 'diva' Sharmila Tagore doing a yoga pose, lying on a mat in the sun with curlers in her hair.

Saba's latest post also had her posing with other members of the Pataudi family, like sister Soha Ali Khan, brother Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Khemu, and neice Inaaya Naumi Khemu.

Saba is extremely active on social media and keeps treating the netizens to such precious family moments with her loved ones.

--IANS

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