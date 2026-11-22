Nairobi, Nov 22 (IANS) The fourth season of the Super 90 tournament will begin on December 3, with Punjab Titans taking on Delhi Royals in the opening match at the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

The 12-day competition will feature seven teams playing 22 matches, with the final scheduled for December 14. The tournament will see teams compete for the championship in a packed schedule, with two matches being played every day.

Punjab Titans and Delhi Royals will kick off the new season, with both teams looking to begin their campaigns on a winning note and establish early momentum in the competition.

The second day of the tournament, December 4, will feature two matches. Nairobi Lions will take on London Giants in the first fixture, while Delhi Royals will return to the field to face Haryana Warriors. The latter will be looking to make a strong start to their campaign in their opening match.

London Giants will be back in action on December 5 when they face Eldoret Tigers, who will begin their campaign with the contest. The same day will also see Meru Thunders open their tournament against Punjab Titans.

With teams scheduled to play matches in quick succession, consistency and the ability to adapt to different match situations will be important throughout the competition. The sides will look to make the most of their opportunities during the league stage to strengthen their positions in the standings.

The matches will be played in two daily slots, with the first fixture scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. IST and the second match starting at 5 p.m. IST. The schedule is expected to provide cricket fans with regular action throughout the 12-day event.

As the league stage progresses, the participating teams will aim to secure crucial victories and strengthen their chances of reaching the title clash.

The tournament will conclude with the final on December 14, when the two top teams will compete for the Super 90 Season 4 championship.

--IANS

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